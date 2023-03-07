East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ERESW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 75,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,892. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

