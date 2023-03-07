EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $7,676.82 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00385104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00813001 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,056.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

