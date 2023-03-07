e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 30,569 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.08. 1,550,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,252. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

