DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.92. 1,384,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,404. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

