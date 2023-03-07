Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $68,553.12 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dorman Products Price Performance
NASDAQ:DORM traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.88. 217,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,562. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
Featured Stories
