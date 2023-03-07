Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $68,553.12 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.88. 217,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,562. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

