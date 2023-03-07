Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Shares Sold by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,688 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 1.38% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $10,573,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 805,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,384,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12,461.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 249,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of DISA stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,109. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

