Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.84 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 609,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,876,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $497.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

