Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.40

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $15.40 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00423237 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,311.89 or 0.28608036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.69026034 USD and is up 20.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

