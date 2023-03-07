Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.47

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 670197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,426,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

