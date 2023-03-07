Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.47

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 670197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.
In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,426,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
