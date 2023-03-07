Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

