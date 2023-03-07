Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

