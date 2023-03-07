Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 6.3 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 2,452,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,248. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $1,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.