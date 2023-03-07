dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $167.37 million and approximately $43,659.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00386381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00028808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000351 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.03008586 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $47,422.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

