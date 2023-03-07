DeXe Price Reaches $2.85 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $103.94 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00012726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00423649 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,409.19 or 0.28635868 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,955.38746595 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.8905464 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,555,296.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

