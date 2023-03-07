DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $2,081,842.56 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Down 7.9 %

DXCM stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.25. 5,555,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,230. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 59,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

