Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,352 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 7,038 put options.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 1,837,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,605. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

