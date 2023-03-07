Design Therapeutics (DSGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.