Design Therapeutics (DSGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
Design Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ DSGN opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.