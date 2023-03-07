Design Therapeutics (DSGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

