Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of Denali Therapeutics worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.