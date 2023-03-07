Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0803 on Top Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $80.33 million and $1.39 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07916557 USD and is down -12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,372,371.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

