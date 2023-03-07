Dejitaru Tsuka Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $79.45 million and $1.42 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07916557 USD and is down -12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,372,371.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

