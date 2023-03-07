Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 233,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Definitive Healthcare

A number of analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.