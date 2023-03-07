Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Down 0.7%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.99. 48,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 51,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

