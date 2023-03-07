Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

LON DPH opened at GBX 2,810 ($33.79) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,301.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,866.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,849.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

