Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.83. 43,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 582,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

