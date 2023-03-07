Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,089,505. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

