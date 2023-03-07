Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,089,505. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
