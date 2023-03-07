Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,010.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

Shares of Daifuku are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

