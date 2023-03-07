D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.46.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

