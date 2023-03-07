Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $263,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,720,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,830,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,720,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,830,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,989 shares of company stock worth $1,460,948. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,982,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,629 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 891,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.05.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Recommended Stories

