CyberDragon Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $218,947.46 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $218,947.46 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00423237 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,311.89 or 0.28608036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

