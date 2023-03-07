CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 732,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

