CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
CVB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 732,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $29.25.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Read More
