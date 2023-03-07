Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.63 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $705.76 million and $69.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00424306 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.93 or 0.28696580 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,912,006,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,806,200 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

