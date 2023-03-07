CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.3% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of 584.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

