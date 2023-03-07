CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.3% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of 584.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 2.6 %
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
