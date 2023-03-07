CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 15,996,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.