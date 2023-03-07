CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

