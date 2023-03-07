Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.45 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,624,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

