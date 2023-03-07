Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 14,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

