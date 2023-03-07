Critical Survey: Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) versus Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Pathfinder Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -13.50% -30.75% -5.77% Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tenable and Pathfinder Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 4 13 0 2.76 Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenable currently has a consensus price target of $53.31, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

86.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Pathfinder Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $683.19 million 7.50 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -54.32 Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Pathfinder Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Volatility & Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

