Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,265. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.