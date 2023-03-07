Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 149,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,889. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,816,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

