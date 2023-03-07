Credit Suisse Group Cuts LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target to $2.50

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LiveVox by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

