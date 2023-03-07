Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 756,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

