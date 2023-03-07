Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

COTY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 2,131,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,557. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

