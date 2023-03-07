Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 536,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

