Cosmos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.99 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.75 or 0.00052749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $98.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00072805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

