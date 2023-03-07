Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.98 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.98 or 0.00053431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $82.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023678 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

