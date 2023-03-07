Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 over the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
