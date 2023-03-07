Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 over the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

