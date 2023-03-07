Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) is Ursa Fund Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ursa Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for 0.6% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 295,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,540. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.38%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.