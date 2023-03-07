Cormark Downgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Market Perform

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$175.00. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$3.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 145,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,490. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$106.16 and a 1 year high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.04.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

