Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 136.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. 160,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

