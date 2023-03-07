Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $4,936,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Otter Tail by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $4,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

